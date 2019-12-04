The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Rock legends The Who have announced a series of 2020 dates for their Moving On! Tour including a run of six shows in Las Vegas next May.

The 2020 dates include rescheduled shows in Dallas, Houston and Denver as well as newly announced stops in Hollywood, Fl, and Highland Heights, KY.

The Highland Heights show will be significant as it will be the first time the band will play in the Cincinnati area since eleven fans were killed in a rush to enter The Who's concert on December 3, 1979.

They will end this run on announced dates in Las Vegas where they will play a string of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning on May 5th and running through May 16th. See the dates below:

April 21 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL

April 23 / BB&T Arena Northern Kentucky University / Highland Heights, KY

April 27 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX (Rescheduled)

April 30 / Toyota Center / Houston, TX (Rescheduled)

May 2 / Pepsi Center / Denver, CO (Rescheduled)

May 5 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 7 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 9 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 12 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 14 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV

May 16 / The Colosseum at Caesars Palace / Las Vegas, NV





