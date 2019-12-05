Ashland Streaming New Song 'OMG'

Ashland are streaming their new single, "OMG." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Over The Moon", which is set to be released next week (Dec. 13th).

The band had the following to say about the new track, "'OMG' is a humorous and frustrating response to that one person we all know who can't seem to ever make up their mind." Stream it here



Asia Marie also had this to say about the meaning behind the band's name, "My grandma told me a story about an old town that had been burned down by a fire and was renamed Ashland once it was rebuilt.

"We love the idea of beauty and growth coming from pain and struggle, and I think it really connects with the whole spirit of our band."





