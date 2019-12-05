.

Gilmour Was Scared Of Pink Floyd Without Waters

Bruce Henne | 12-05-2019

Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is revisiting Pink Floyd's first tour following the departure of Roger Waters in the second installment in the band's limited-edition podcast series, "The Lost Art Of Conversation."

Launched in sync with the 1987 release of "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", Pink Floyd rehearsed for the multi-year trek in a hangar at Toronto's Pearson International Airport before hitting the road.

"It was a big scary thing putting that tour together," Gilmour tells host Matt Everett. "I was scared." Pink Floyd's first tour since the 1981 shows in support of "The Wall" launched while Waters and the remaining members fought over legal control of the Pink Floyd name, an issue that wasn't resolved until the fourth month of the series, with Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason eventually winning ownership rights.

The three-year tour saw the band play almost 200 shows while earning $135 million at the box office. Listen to the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


