Saul Reflect On Tragedy With 'Trial By Fire'

K. Wiggins | 12-05-2019

Saul have released a music video for their new song "Trial By Fire". The deeply personal track will appear on the group's forthcoming album that will be released next year.

Blake Bedsaul had this to say, "During the writing and recording process of our new album and for this song, my brother and I saw our mother put on hospice for brain and lung cancer.

"We felt a deep inner struggle to focus on creating the best record we could while being home to care for her. This song is about that mind struggle.We wanted the video to reflect the song itself. Chaos, fire, struggle, rage. I think we nailed it and we had a blast shooting it!" Watch the video

The Iowa-based band is currently working on their upcoming Spinefarm Records full-length debut, due out in 2020. here.


