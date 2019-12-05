Scorpions Plan Las Vegas Residency Next Year

The Scorpions are planning a residency in Las Vegas for the entire month of July next summer and they will be begin the major work on their next album in the new year, according to guitarist Matthias Jabs.

He broke the news during an interview with The Metal Bar. He had this to say, "We've been writing some material before we went on tour, before we went on tour this summer. It's always difficult to come up with stuff on tour. You get the inspiration, but to actually put it down, that's a different story, when you travel every day.

"So we have songs, about 10, I guess, but we will have to do some more writing once this tour is over, and then prepare for the rehearsals and recordings right after our shows in New Zealand and a couple in Asia.

"So we will be back in early March. And we know that we work with the producer Greg Fidelman, who is known for doing Metallica and Slipknot and others, and he's a great guy. And he came to visit in our studio in Hannover, Germany already.

"So the plan is to record until the first of July, where we have a residency in Las Vegas for a whole month. And then, during that time, we can either do the final touch-ups or mix. And then the album should come out in the fall of 2020. And then, of course, we go on the road again." Watch the interview below:





Related Stories

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

The Scorpions Release Video Trailer For Fall Tour

The Scorpions Off To 'Great Start' On Next Album

Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

Judas Priest, Ozzy, Scorpions Offshoot A New Revenge Stream First Song

Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

More Scorpions News



