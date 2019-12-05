Whitesnake Announce Limited Edition Picture Disc

(hennemusic) Whitesnake will release a limited-edition 12-inch picture-disc single of their "Flesh & Blood" track, "Always & Forever", on Valentine's Day 2020.

"I love 'Always & Forever'," says singer David Coverdale. "That's a pretty new song. It's a relative of a song from the 'Forevermore' album, I think - one of my favorite Whitesnake songs, called 'Love Will Set You Free'. And this song came out of a meditation. I meditate every day, and it's an amazing time to receive channeled messages or whatever. And I go, 'Oh, thank you.' I love that, this little idea of floating by. And I started working on it.

"It's very traditional chords, but it's a really genuine love song. I really think it's gonna be one of those classic love songs in the vein of 'The Deeper The Love' and that kind of stuff. I'm very pleased with it."

Limited to 1,000 copies worldwide, the February 14 release will arrive just days before Whitesnake return to the road for shows in Australia and New Zealand with the Scorpions before performing in Indonesia, Singapore and Japan the following month and teaming up with Foreigner for UK dates starting in late May. Read more here.

