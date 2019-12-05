.

Annihilator Tackle Domestic Violence With 'Psycho Ward' Video

William Lee | 12-05-2019

Annihilator

Annihilator take on the topic of domestic violence with their brand new music video for their track "Psycho Ward." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Ballistic, Sadistic," which will be hitting stores on January 24th.

"Psycho Ward" is yet another example of the band's return to their roots with a contemporary twist. Issues founding guitarist, vocalist, producer and principal songwriter

Jeff Waters had this to say, "'Psycho Ward' takes us back to the musical vibe of Never, Neverland's 'Stonewall' but with a drastically-different lyrical theme: domestic violence and abuse.

"I've written quite a few songs on this subject since the '90s. But this song is the perfect combination of 'old-school' metal meeting the right lyrical and vocal delivery to get the point across. Enjoy, 'old-school' metal fans. Welcome, the new!" Watch the video here.


