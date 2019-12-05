Singled Out: Flight Club's All Hell

Gritty rock and roller's Flight Club recently released their new EP "Recreational Love" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "All Hell". Here is the story:

We started the writing process for All Hell about 2 years ago in the basement of our house where we also practiced. It was mainly just a guitar riff and a chorus melody, but we liked the direction. After writing, recording, and even shooting a video for a version of the song that we ultimately decided to scrap, we took it to Alan Day of Four Year Strong who produced our past two releases. With his help, as well as the addition of Drew on guitar and Harry on drums, we re-wrote and re-worked it until we felt we had done the idea justice.

It's an important track for all of us, not only because it was one of the first ideas we worked on as a new band, but also because it expresses how we never want to be tied to one specific sound or genre. We all have so many different influences, and want to be a band that can grow musically, just as we do as individuals. We hope this, along with the rest of new EP, will open the door to new listeners, while staying true to the energy that makes us who we are.

Lyrically, the song discusses a sense of self discovery and acceptance. In a world where everything is so instantaneous and everyone has their two cents, we strive to be true to ourselves as band mates and as people. Letting go of self doubt, and following what is true to you and your life, are what we want this song to express to listeners. We hope it means as much to you as it did for us when we lost our way. Come see it at a show!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





