Diabulus In Musica Release 'Otoi' Video

Diabulus In Musica have released a music video for their new power ballad "Otoi". The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Euphonic Entropy", which is set to be released on February 14th.

The had this to say about the new track and video, "Otoi is a special song to us because it is entirely sung in Basque, our local language, one of the oldest languages in Europe and the only pre-indoeuropean one that is still alive.

"Otoi means 'prayer', in this case to the ancient gods of Basque mythology: Urtzi and Amari who represent the sky and its mother, the Earth, respectively.

"It is a kind of lament around the loss of our cultural identity throughout the time due to different threats. The video was recorded in a 16th century Basque farmhouse which is now a key heritage object of the region." Watch the video here.





