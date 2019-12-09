2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards Rolling Out This Week

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2019 starting Tuesday, December 10.

Finalists for the 10th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"Def Leppard, Queen, Motley Crue and The Rolling Stones made headlines throughout 2019 as classic rock attracts a new generation of fans," says publisher Bruce Henne. "From touring to biopics to reissues, interest remains high as hennemusic continues to keep music lovers up to date with the latest rock news each day."

AC/DC and Pink Floyd won the 2018 event, while previous honorees include The Eagles, Van Halen and Pearl Jam, among others. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





