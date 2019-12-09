AC/DC Reach New Milestone With 'Back In Black'
The RIAA certified AC/DC's blockbuster 1980 album 25 times platinum last week, meaning that the record has sold 25 million copies in the U.S.
Chart data shared the big news via Twitter on Monday (December 9th). They tweeted, "US Certifications (@RIAA): @acdc, Back In Black 25x Platinum (25,000,000)."
According to the RIAA's latest figures the album is also the 4th biggest selling record in U.S. history, just behind The Eagles "Greatest Hits 1971-1975" (No. 1), Michael Jackson's "Thriller" (No. 2), The Eagles' "Hotel California" (No.3) and just ahead of The Beatles' White Album, Billy Joel's "Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II", Led Zeppelin's "IV", and Pink Floyd's "The Wall".
The album came at a time where the future of the band was in doubt following the tragic death of original frontman Bon Scott, but upon release of this first record to feature Brian Johnson, the band achieved quick success and reached platinum status the same year the album was released.
