Pantera's Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell

William Lee | 12-09-2019

Dimebag

This week marked the 15th anniversary of the tragic onstage murder of Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell Abbott and frontman Philip Anselmo has paid tribute to his former bandmate.

Anselmo shared a lengthy tribute to Darrell with Rolling Stone. Here is an excerpt: "I remember Dimebag as a warrior. He was not only an incredible guitar player and personality but also within the Pantera gang of band members and road crew, he was a very dynamic personality, always very demanding of everybody. And he had a magic way of showing you his appreciation.

"The way he went out, using the word 'murder' is always a stark, cold, hideous thing. None of this sh*t gets easier for me. It actually keeps getting tougher and tougher. For me, personally, I've yet to come to terms with it. I don't see the sense. I don't see the everything-happens-for-a-reason attitude. This year is the toughest yet.

"But when I think about Dimebag, 99 percent of the time, it's always the hilarious great times, and then one percent of the time it's regrettable times, on my part. I think of Dime every day of my life. I'm a vivid dreamer and he's in a lot of my dreams. When I dream about Dimebag, it's always good times back when we used to travel in the blue van or his souped-up yellow Camaro, where he would just terrorize his little Arlington, Texas, neighborhood. He was just f***ing hilarious, tearing into people's lawns or smashing into f***ing mailboxes. He was a f***ing wild man." Read the rest of the Phil's tribute here


