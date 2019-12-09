.

Singled Out: Wirethrone's Monarch

K. Wiggins | 12-09-2019

Wirethrone

Wirethrone just released their new EP "Serpent Queen" and to celebrate we asked guitarist James Harper to tell us about the single "Monarch". Here is the story:

This EP is 1 song that's broken up into 4 parts that flow seamlessly into one another, and our latest single, "Monarch," is part 1 of the EP. That particular song was originally a one off kind of song and it was very similar to another song we had written a few years prior (which ended up becoming part 4 of the EP).

Instead of scrapping the songs, we decided to connect them and create a "super song" of sorts and it ended up being roughly 20 minutes long. So we decided to make this an EP release.

The lyrics are inspired by a real life situation I was in. I felt I was being controlled and manipulated by a person in my life and this EP deals with those thoughts and feelings and how I was able to overcome those obstacles.

We hit Dave Ellefson's Tampa studio, Mastersound, in the Spring of 2019 to record it. The production from them is just incredible and they were able to bring this EP to life in the way we wanted it.

The writing process for this EP was different from how we normally handle things. When Adam was auditioning for the band in 2014, he showed me a few riffs that ended up being used in part 4 of the EP.

Lyrics were also a collective effort for certain parts. Everything meshed really well, and we're really excited to bring this to you.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


