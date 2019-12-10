Clutch To Play Different Sets At Each ChutchMas Show

Clutch have announced the details for this year's ClutchMas shows that will feature the acclaimed band delivering different sets at each stop, including a very special full album performance.

The band is plotting the play 54 songs during the three show run that will kick off on December 29th at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC, followed by the Starland Ballroom in the Sayreville NJ the next night.

The will cap things off with a very special New Year's Eve show at the Union Transfer in Philadelphia that will find them performing their "Blast Tyrant" album in its entirety for the very first time.

Jean-Paul Gaster had this to say about the upcoming shows, "We've been having a blast over here in Europe playing a ton of songs spanning our 28 year career.

"Nuremberg marks the 4th night of the tour and so far we've played 62 different songs. It is for this reason we've decided to play three completely different sets for the final three Clutch shows of 2019.

"For those folks who have already bought tickets to one of these shows but have been thinking about attending a second or third, know that you'll be seeing totally different set each night.

"The New Year's gig is gonna be extra fun as we'll be playing the Blast Tyrant record in its entirety. Please come celebrate ClutchMas! with us!"





