Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour
The Eagles have once again extended their 2020 "Hotel California" tour with the announcement of their only European shows for the year.
The group, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will be taking the special full album show across the pond next summer for two shows at Wembley Stadium in London on August 29th and 30th.
The shows will also include a set of hits and favorites following the full album performance. The band will be launching the U.S. leg of the tour on February 7th in Atlanta. See all of the dates below:
Friday, February 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, February 8 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, February 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, February 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, February 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sunday, March 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Friday, March 6 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, March 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, April 11 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sunday, April 12 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, April 17 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum
Saturday, April 18 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum
Friday, April 24 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum
Saturday, Aug 29 London Wembley Stadium, UK
Sunday, Aug 30 London Wembley Stadium, UK
Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour
Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners
The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour
Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song
The Eagles Add New Hotel California Tour Date
The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour
Don Felder Shares Story Behind Eagles' 'Hotel California'
Eagles' Vince Gill Streams 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'
Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List
Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates