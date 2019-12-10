Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour

The Eagles have once again extended their 2020 "Hotel California" tour with the announcement of their only European shows for the year.

The group, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will be taking the special full album show across the pond next summer for two shows at Wembley Stadium in London on August 29th and 30th.

The shows will also include a set of hits and favorites following the full album performance. The band will be launching the U.S. leg of the tour on February 7th in Atlanta. See all of the dates below:

Friday, February 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, February 8 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, February 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, February 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, February 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sunday, March 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Friday, March 6 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Saturday, March 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Saturday, April 11 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Sunday, April 12 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, April 17 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum

Saturday, April 18 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum

Friday, April 24 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum

Saturday, Aug 29 London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sunday, Aug 30 London Wembley Stadium, UK





