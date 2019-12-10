.

Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-10-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eagles

The Eagles have once again extended their 2020 "Hotel California" tour with the announcement of their only European shows for the year.

The group, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will be taking the special full album show across the pond next summer for two shows at Wembley Stadium in London on August 29th and 30th.

The shows will also include a set of hits and favorites following the full album performance. The band will be launching the U.S. leg of the tour on February 7th in Atlanta. See all of the dates below:

Friday, February 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, February 8 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, February 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, February 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, February 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sunday, March 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Friday, March 6 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, March 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, April 11 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sunday, April 12 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, April 17 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum
Saturday, April 18 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum
Friday, April 24 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum
Saturday, Aug 29 London Wembley Stadium, UK
Sunday, Aug 30 London Wembley Stadium, UK


Related Stories


Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song

The Eagles Add New Hotel California Tour Date

The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

Don Felder Shares Story Behind Eagles' 'Hotel California'

Eagles' Vince Gill Streams 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates

More Eagles News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Straight To No. 1- The Who Announce Historic Show- Metallica Reach Major Milestone- Ghost Recording New Song Early Next Year For Mystery Project- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Straight To No. 1

The Who Announce Historic Show

Metallica Reach Major Milestone

Ghost Recording New Song Early Next Year For Mystery Project

Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour

Clutch To Play Different Sets At Each ChutchMas Show

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

David Gilmour Discusses Legendary Pink Floyd Album Cover



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.