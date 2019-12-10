Metallica Reach Major Milestone

Metallica have reached a major historic milestone after their 1991 self-titled album, aka The Black Album, surpassed 550 nonconsecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Black Album is only the second original album, non-greatest hits package, in history to reach that milestone, following Pink Floyd's epic "Dark Side Of The Moon", according to a new report by Forbes.

The only other albums to pass the 550 mark have been Bob Marley and the Wailers' "Legend" compilation and Journey's "Journey's Greatest Hits" collection.

The Black Album found the band teaming up with producer Bob Rock for the first time to deliver a more commercial approach than their thrash metal roots that had made them hugely popular in metal circles with their previous albums.





