Singled Out: Lola Black's Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)

Lola Black recently released their cover of the Concrete Blonde classic "Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)" and Lola had the following to say about the cover.

Covering Bloodletting (The Vampire Song) by Concrete Blonde came very naturally to me. Johnette Napolitano was a pioneer at bringing a subtle darkness with a sexy swag into heavy alternative rock. She herself said that the song was inspired by Anne Rice and The Vampire Chronicles.

At the time the mainstream didn't believe "Bloodletting" would work but the song went on to become a cult classic and through our interpretation we want to keep that spirit going.

Much like Concrete Blonde, our darker side has never been fully embraced so it is as if we were meant to cover this song and keep that middle finger in the air to the mainstream.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





