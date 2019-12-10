The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Shares New Song
The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has released a new single called "You Have Stolen My Heart." The track comes from his forthcoming solo album.
The album will be entitled "Local Honey" and is set to hit stores on March 27th of next year and Fallon will be promoting the release with a world tour.
"You Have Stolen My Heart" can be streamed here and Brian had this to say about the track, "'You Have Stolen My Heart' is my most direct attempt at a love song.
"I wanted a song that wasn't aware of what it was or wasn't, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song."
He also said this of the album, "Every single song is about right now. There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day.
"This record is 100 percent about the day today. It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it." See the tour dates below:
MARCH
12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
13 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
21 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
22 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
24 - Atlanta, GA - Big Sky Buckhead
25 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
29 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
APRIL
1 - New York, NY - Town Hall
3 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts
4 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
24 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega
25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand
26 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
27 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
28 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
29 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
30 - Nurnberg, DE - Löwensaal
MAY
1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
2 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle
3 - Vienna, AT - Arena
5 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
7 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
8 - Madrid, ES - Sala But
9 - Navarre, ES - Estaciones Sonoras
11 - Paris, FR - O'Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill
12 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
13 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
15 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront
16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
17 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
18 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers
20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
23 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
