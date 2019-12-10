The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Shares New Song

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has released a new single called "You Have Stolen My Heart." The track comes from his forthcoming solo album.

The album will be entitled "Local Honey" and is set to hit stores on March 27th of next year and Fallon will be promoting the release with a world tour.

"You Have Stolen My Heart" can be streamed here and Brian had this to say about the track, "'You Have Stolen My Heart' is my most direct attempt at a love song.

"I wanted a song that wasn't aware of what it was or wasn't, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song."

He also said this of the album, "Every single song is about right now. There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day.

"This record is 100 percent about the day today. It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it." See the tour dates below:

MARCH

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

21 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

22 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

24 - Atlanta, GA - Big Sky Buckhead

25 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

29 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Town Hall

3 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

4 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega

25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand

26 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

27 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

28 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

30 - Nurnberg, DE - Löwensaal

MAY

1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

2 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

3 - Vienna, AT - Arena

5 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

7 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

8 - Madrid, ES - Sala But

9 - Navarre, ES - Estaciones Sonoras

11 - Paris, FR - O'Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

13 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

15 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

17 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

23 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire





Related Stories

More Brian Fallon News



