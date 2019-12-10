The Who Announce Historic Show

The Who have announced that they will be playing a historic intimate acoustic show on Valentine's Day to celebrate a special anniversary and their new album "Who".

The band, led by founding members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, will be unplugging for an exclusive acoustic performance for Banquet Records Kingston on February 14th at Pryzm (154 Clarence Street, Kingston Upon Thames).

The show will be taking place 50 years to the day of their iconic "Live At Leads" show and tickets will be going on sale at 11AM local time tomorrow, December 11th here.

The one-off will also be celebrating the band's new studio album "Who". Townshend had this to say about the record, "This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions...

"There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I (and my brother Simon) wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice...

"Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I've tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn't want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are okay, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today."





