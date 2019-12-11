The Doors' Ray Manzarek Tribute Documentary Hitting Theaters

(hennemusic) The Doors will screen a tribute concert/documentary about the life of keyboardist Ray Manzarek in cinemas next February 12, on what would have been the late rocker's 81st birthday.

Filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, "The Doors: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek" saw the first performance of Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore in 15 years.

The pair were joined by an all-star lineup that included Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee of the Foo Fighters, Warren Haynes of Gov't Mule, Exene Cervenka and John Doe of X, Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, Krieger's son Wayne, and Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, among others.

The film also includes rare archival footage of the band, conversations with Jim Morrison and Manzarek, music journalist Ben Fong-Torres, as well as new interviews with Densmore and Krieger.

Manzarek passed away from bile duct cancer in Rosenheim, Germany in 2013 at the age of 74; all proceeds from the 2016 tribute event went to benefit Stand Up To Cancer. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





