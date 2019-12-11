Watch Me Breathe Streaming New Song 'Garden Of Eden'

Watch Me Breathe have released their brand new single, "Garden of Eden," which is available to stream and digitally via The Label Group / INgrooves.

Jake Aaron Ward had this to say about the track, "People have mistaken this for a religious song, but it's really not. What the Garden Of Eden metaphor really means here is universal place of origin.

Some 100,000 years ago, human beings still lived in the natural environment that our bodies and minds evolved to live in. Now, we don't. We've spent the last 100,000 years creating a world that is progressively less and less like any of us.

"And despite the many ways in which that is a wonderful thing we should be grateful for, I sense there are other, easily underestimated ways in which it confuses and confines us at a primal level.

"I'm not sure what we do about it, but the song is here simply to pose the question." Stream the track here.





Related Stories

Watch Me Breathe Release Live 'Here And Now' Video

Singled Out: Watch Me Breathe's Don't Think I Haven't Thought About It

Watch Me Breathe Release 'Feel Alright' Video

More Watch Me Breathe News



