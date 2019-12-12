Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed that the band's plans for 2020 not only include their 50th anniversary tour but the band also plotting their next album.

Halford appeared on WAAF radio in Boston and laid out the plans for the coming months, which includes writing new music to follow up their 2018 studio album "Firepower". He said, . "I'll be heading back to the U.K. for the holidays, see my family and friends. And then we're gonna start.

"There are two things happening. We're gonna go into writing sessions in the early New Year, because we're still buzzing from the Firepower record and we're raring to go, to see what else what we can come up with musically, through writing. So we've got that in planning."

He then explained, "Then we go into the big production for the 50th anniversary [tour], which, I believe, kicks off in Finland in June, I think it is. And then that's it there. We're off around the world for the rest of 2020 and some of 2021, celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest."





