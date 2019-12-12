.

Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

William Lee | 12-12-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed that the band's plans for 2020 not only include their 50th anniversary tour but the band also plotting their next album.

Halford appeared on WAAF radio in Boston and laid out the plans for the coming months, which includes writing new music to follow up their 2018 studio album "Firepower". He said, . "I'll be heading back to the U.K. for the holidays, see my family and friends. And then we're gonna start.

"There are two things happening. We're gonna go into writing sessions in the early New Year, because we're still buzzing from the Firepower record and we're raring to go, to see what else what we can come up with musically, through writing. So we've got that in planning."

He then explained, "Then we go into the big production for the 50th anniversary [tour], which, I believe, kicks off in Finland in June, I think it is. And then that's it there. We're off around the world for the rest of 2020 and some of 2021, celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest."


Related Stories


Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest React To Idea Of KK Downing Reunion

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

More Judas Priest News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Hospitalized- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song- Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album- Paul McCartney- Black Label Society- more


Reviews
Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

advertisement


Latest News
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Hospitalized

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song

Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

ZZ Top That Little Ol' Band From Texas Set For Release

The New Regime Release 'It's Gonna Be OK' Video

Umphrey's McGee Release Studio Version Of 'Ride On Pony'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.