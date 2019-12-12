.

The New Regime Release 'It's Gonna Be OK' Video

William Lee | 12-12-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The New Regime

Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves star Ilan Rubin's The New Regime has released a brand new music video for the track "It's Gonna Be OK".

The song comes from the recently released EP "Mind", which follows the "Heart" EP and is part of the forthcoming album "Heart Mind Body & Soul", which will be released next spring.

Ilan Rubin had this to say about the song, "Musically, it has a cool shuffle feel and lot of Brian Wilson-esque harmonies in the choruses and outro. I love the constant change in mood from light to dark throughout the entire song." Watch the John David Moffat directed video here.


Related Stories


The New Regime Release 'It's Gonna Be OK' Video

The New Regime Share Part I Of New Album

More The New Regime News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Hospitalized- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song- Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album- Paul McCartney- Black Label Society- more


Reviews
Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

advertisement


Latest News
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Hospitalized

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song

Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

ZZ Top That Little Ol' Band From Texas Set For Release

The New Regime Release 'It's Gonna Be OK' Video

Umphrey's McGee Release Studio Version Of 'Ride On Pony'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.