The New Regime Release 'It's Gonna Be OK' Video

Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves star Ilan Rubin's The New Regime has released a brand new music video for the track "It's Gonna Be OK".

The song comes from the recently released EP "Mind", which follows the "Heart" EP and is part of the forthcoming album "Heart Mind Body & Soul", which will be released next spring.

Ilan Rubin had this to say about the song, "Musically, it has a cool shuffle feel and lot of Brian Wilson-esque harmonies in the choruses and outro. I love the constant change in mood from light to dark throughout the entire song." Watch the John David Moffat directed video here.





Related Stories

The New Regime Share Part I Of New Album

More The New Regime News



