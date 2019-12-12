.

Wishbone Ash Announce New Album 'Coat Of Arms'

William Lee | 12-12-2019

Wishbone Ash

Veteran rockers Wishbone Ash have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Coat Of Arms" on February 28th of next year.

Andy Powell had the following to say, "Following the countless songs that we have written throughout the history of Wishbone Ash, my own expectations are extremely high.

"On the one hand as a composer you try not to repeat yourself in your creative output but to come up with new ideas all the time, on the other you want to remain faithful to your style.

"Good songs need an inner conviction and the right inspiration. We had both when we started working on Coat Of Arms. You'd be right in describing the current line-up as the best in the history of Wishbone Ash.

"We all love our lives as musicians, the direct contact with our fans, travelling, the shows, our songs. It's that commitment by everybody involved that you hear in every single note on Coat Of Arms."

The first single will be entitled 'We Stand As One' and is set for release on January 10th. The album will be offered in various formats including digitally, CD DigiPak, and a 2LP vinyl version (including bonus track).


Wishbone Ash Announce New Album 'Coat Of Arms'

