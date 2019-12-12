ZZ Top That Little Ol' Band From Texas Set For Release

Eagles Rock have announced that they will be releasing the new music documentary "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas" on February 28th and have shared a trailer for the film.

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" was produced by Banger Films (Iron Maiden Flight 666 / Rush Beyond the Lighted Stage / Super Duper Alice Cooper) and will be offered in various formats including DVD, Blu-Ray and digitally, along with special bundles.

The film chronicles the lengthy career of guitarist Billy F Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard from their humble beginning into international music stars.

The DVD+Blu-ray set will also features two live performance segments, including 18 minutes from intimate ZZ Top performance at the historic Gruene Hall, the oldest dance hall in Texas, that was staged for the film, along with the Ham Estate Archive, which spotlights rare pre-Eliminator ZZ Top concert footage from 1976 and 1981. Watch the trailer here.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

ZZ Top In The Studio For Deguello Anniversary

ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

ZZ Top Add New Leg To 50th Anniversary North American Tour

ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas

ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour

More ZZ Top News



