ZZ Top That Little Ol' Band From Texas Set For Release

K. Wiggins | 12-12-2019

ZZ Top

Eagles Rock have announced that they will be releasing the new music documentary "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas" on February 28th and have shared a trailer for the film.

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" was produced by Banger Films (Iron Maiden Flight 666 / Rush Beyond the Lighted Stage / Super Duper Alice Cooper) and will be offered in various formats including DVD, Blu-Ray and digitally, along with special bundles.

The film chronicles the lengthy career of guitarist Billy F Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard from their humble beginning into international music stars.

The DVD+Blu-ray set will also features two live performance segments, including 18 minutes from intimate ZZ Top performance at the historic Gruene Hall, the oldest dance hall in Texas, that was staged for the film, along with the Ham Estate Archive, which spotlights rare pre-Eliminator ZZ Top concert footage from 1976 and 1981. Watch the trailer here.


