.

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Undergoing Surgery

K. Wiggins | 12-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sevendust

Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose took to social media on Friday (December 13th) to update fans on his medical condition and shared that he is undergoing surgery.

The band announced earlier this week that they have been forced to pull out of a tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown after a doctor ordered that Rose was unable to leave the country.

Morgan posted an update on Instagram on Friday morning from the hospital. He wrote, "Hey guys. So sorry for the delay in making a statement myself. Been a rough few days.

"First of all, thank you so much for all the thoughts and prayers. I'm humbled by all the attention. A little uncomfortable to be be honest. Lol. I'll be on my way into surgery any minute.

"Honestly I'm a little scared, but I'm ready to figure out what's wrong. Hopefully this will give us some answers. I'm sure I'll be out of commission for awhile after this.

"But someone will pass along some updates, without me knowing they're doing it. I love you guys so very much. (Excuse the dramatic hospital bed selfie. God bless everyone." See the post here.


Related Stories


Sevendust's Morgan Rose Undergoing Surgery

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Hospitalized

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases 'God Bless The Renegades' Video

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

More Sevendust News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Pull Show Over Medical Emergency- Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Looks That Kill' Video- Travis Barker- more


Reviews
The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Pull Show Over Medical Emergency

Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Looks That Kill' Video

Blink-182's Travis Barker Shares New Track Featuring Lil Wayne

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Undergoing Surgery

Van Halen Was Backwards To Sammy Hagar

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Fall To Ascend' Video

Demons & Wizards Release 'Diabolic' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.