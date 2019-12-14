Sevendust's Morgan Rose Undergoing Surgery

Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose took to social media on Friday (December 13th) to update fans on his medical condition and shared that he is undergoing surgery.

The band announced earlier this week that they have been forced to pull out of a tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown after a doctor ordered that Rose was unable to leave the country.

Morgan posted an update on Instagram on Friday morning from the hospital. He wrote, "Hey guys. So sorry for the delay in making a statement myself. Been a rough few days.

"First of all, thank you so much for all the thoughts and prayers. I'm humbled by all the attention. A little uncomfortable to be be honest. Lol. I'll be on my way into surgery any minute.

"Honestly I'm a little scared, but I'm ready to figure out what's wrong. Hopefully this will give us some answers. I'm sure I'll be out of commission for awhile after this.

"But someone will pass along some updates, without me knowing they're doing it. I love you guys so very much. (Excuse the dramatic hospital bed selfie. God bless everyone." See the post here.





