KISS Joined By Special Guest At Farewell Tour Stop

William Lee | 12-15-2019

KISS

KISS brought out a very special guest for their encore at the Tokyo Dome stop of their End Of The Road farewell tour stop in Japan last Wednesday (December 11th).

The band played their regular show at the Tokyo, Japan venue and bought out X Japan star Yoshiki to join them for a two song encore at the concert, which has been shared via fan capture footage online.

Yoshiki was one of the artists to pay tribute to the band on their 1994 "KISS MY Ass" album with an orchestral rendition of their classic song "Black Diamond".

Paul Stanley introduced the Japanese music icon at the Tokyo Dome show by saying, "Today is a very special day for us. We're going to play with a good friend and the biggest rock star we know in Japan. Do you know who we're talking about? Yoshiki! Yoshiki will do us the honors. He will play piano for us."

They then performed the "Destroyer" hit ballad "Beth" with Yoshiki playing piano and drummer Eric Singer taking on lead vocals. Yoshiki then took over on drums for the band's signature hit "Rock And Roll All Nite". Watch footage here.


