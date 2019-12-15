Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge addressed the speculation that Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl is collaborating with his band,

Forge was asked by Loudwire about Grohl's possible involvement with Ghost. Dave produced and performed on their 2013 EP "If You Have Ghost".

Forge struct down the idea that there has been any further involvement in Ghost from Grohl. He said that the Foo Fighters star has only served "as an inspiration, not much more than that."

Tobias added, "Of course, Foo Fighters have been very supportive fans and took us out on the road, but nothing more than that. He's not been sort of involved in other records, if that is what people are thinking."





