.

Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation

William Lee | 12-15-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge addressed the speculation that Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl is collaborating with his band,

Forge was asked by Loudwire about Grohl's possible involvement with Ghost. Dave produced and performed on their 2013 EP "If You Have Ghost".

Forge struct down the idea that there has been any further involvement in Ghost from Grohl. He said that the Foo Fighters star has only served "as an inspiration, not much more than that."

Tobias added, "Of course, Foo Fighters have been very supportive fans and took us out on the road, but nothing more than that. He's not been sort of involved in other records, if that is what people are thinking."


Related Stories


Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation

Ghost Recording New Song Early Next Year For Mystery Project

Ghost Mastermind Feared Backlash Over Broad Appeal

Ghost's Tobias Forge Has '50 To 60 ideas' For Next Album

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Not On Albums

Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans

Ghost Live Debut New Songs At North American Tour Launch

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

More Ghost News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante- Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation- Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question- Queen- more


Reviews
The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

advertisement


Latest News
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante

Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation

Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan North American Tour

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Say Nothing' Visualizer



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.