Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Judas Priest fans who are hoping that former guitarist K.K. Downing will be involved if the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame next year, may be in for some disappointment.

Downing recently shared his thoughts that there is a good chance that he would reunite with his former band if they are inducted by telling the Rockin' Metal Revial, "Oh, I think absolutely. I mean, why wouldn't you, really? It's a special thing."

However, frontman Rob Halford resisted answering a question about K.K. even attending the event. He was asked by BraveWords if he thinks that K.K. will be at the event and Halford responded, "I'm not going to answer that question." He added," It's like a little stick of dynamite."

Halford was also asked his feelings about seeing the Rock Hall finally recognize a lot of the heavy bands that they had overlooked for many years. He said, : "I'm thrilled to see the list this year, because as is usually the case it's full of very very important, vital musicians.

" Sadly, the list has some people on it who are no longer with us but that's the importance and relevance of the Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame - to bring really strong focus to incredibly talented people who have left indelible music within the great umbrella of rock n' roll.

"It's an honor to be nominated a second time. Personally, I want to see Motörhead get in, I want to see Soundgarden get in, I want to see Priest get in. I have some of my friends on there and they are so deserving. Fingers crossed we get in for 2020 because it's the 50th anniversary of Priest so if we got in then that would be a dream come true."





