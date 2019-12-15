Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

(hennemusic) Queen have released a new animated music video for their 1984 single, "Thank God It's Christmas." A rare songwriting collaboration between guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, the song spent six weeks in the UK charts over the Christmas/New Year period 1984/1985, and enjoyed a second run in Christmas 1995 when it was coupled with the hit single, "A Winter's Tale" from the "Made In Heaven" album.

Directed and animated by Justin Moon - alongside a companion lyric video version - the concept for the new animated editions came directly from the Queen duo.

"Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us," says Taylor. "So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas' as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It's just a great relief when it finally happens."

"The video goes a little further," adds May, "by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth - not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves." Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





