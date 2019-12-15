.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante

William Lee | 12-15-2019

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers took to social media this weekend to share the big news that they have reunited with guitarist John Frusciante.

The band broke the news with an Instagram post, first announcing the departure of Josh Klinghoffer after a decade and then revealing that Frusciante has reunited with the group.

They wrote, "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group. Thank you."

Frusciante appeared on some of the band's biggest albums including "Mother's Milk", "Blood Sugar Sex Magick" and "Californication".


