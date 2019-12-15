.

Singled Out: Fredo Disco's never tell u

K. Wiggins | 12-15-2019

Fredo Disco

Fredo Disco recently released a music video for the track "never tell u" and to celebrate we asked the band's namesake Fredo to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

"'never tell u' was the first song that I wrote after a long stint of writer's block in 2019. I watched a video of screenwriter/director Harmony Korine on The David Letterman Show from 1995 and was filled with inspiration upon the video, thus birthing the song.

"It took me a few months to get the final version all hammered out to bring to the rest of the band, and when I did, we decided to add an extra member to the band in order to get the full surround sound of guitars/vocals like we wanted.

"We recorded this song in Philadelphia at The Headroom Philly with Joe Reinhart and Kyle Pulley, and the song turned out just like we had hoped it would!"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


