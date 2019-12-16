The Acacia Strain Announce North American Headline Tour

The Acacia Strain have announced that they will be hitting the road early in 2020 for a North American headline tour and will be releasing new music next year as well.

The tour will feature support from Rotting Out, Chamber, and Fuming Mouth. Creeping Death will also be appearing at all but the California and Oregon stops of the trek.

They will be kicking things off on February 28th in New Haven, CT at The State House and will conclude the tour on April 4th in Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts.

The Acacia Strain vocalist Vincent Bennett had this to say, "For the past few months, we've been working on new material for an upcoming release that will be detailed soon.

"To coincide with the release of some of this new music, we are excited to announce our spring 2020 tour alongside Rotting Out, Creeping Death, Chamber, and Fuming Mouth.

"We are looking forward 2020, and all the new music and touring ahead." See the dates below:

2/28 - New Haven, CT - The State House

2/29 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

3/1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/3 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

3/4 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

3/5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

3/6 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

3/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

3/11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

3/14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction*

3/15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720*

3/16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

3/17 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre*

3/18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

3/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Greek Station

3/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

3/22 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3/24 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar

3/25 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

3/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

3/27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

3/28 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

3/29 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

3/31 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

4/1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

4/2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

4/3 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

4/4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

*No Creeping Death





