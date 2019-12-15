.

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

Bruce Henne | 12-15-2019

The Who

(hennemusic) The Who have debuted their self-titled album in the UK Top 5. "Who" also earns the distinction of being the band's highest-charting UK album in 38 years, since 1981's "Face Dances" reached No. 2.

According to the Official Charts Company,the band's first studio set of new material in thirteen years, "Who", was the chart's highest new entry at No. 3 behind Rod Stewart's "You're In My Heart" at No. 1 and Robbie Williams' "The Christmas Present" in second place.

The three acts battled for top spot throughout the week, with The Who looking to score their first UK No. 1 on almost 50 years; their first and only other UK chart-topper was 1971's "Who's Next." Read more here.

