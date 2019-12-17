Peter Frampton Announce UK Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced dates for a farewell tour of the UK. Frampton has previously revealed plans to retire from regular vigorous touring due to a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

The spring 2020 series will begin in Edinburgh on May 24, and see the guitarist hit Nottingham, Manchester and Cardiff before wrapping the run up at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 31 and heading to Europe for more concerts, including new stops in Paris and Brussels.

"It wouldn't be a proper 'Farewell' without coming home to the UK!," says Frampton. "I'm thrilled to also be visiting Paris and Brussels in addition to Germany next year.

"Tickets for UK shows go on sale this Wednesday, Dec 18th and France/Belgium go on sale Friday, Dec 20th. Germany is on sale now. Looking forward to seeing you very soon!" See the dates here.

