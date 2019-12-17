Singled Out: Upon Wings' O Holy Night

Upon Wings have just released their new Christmas single "O Holy Night" and to celebrate we have asked Anne Erickson to tell us all about it. Here is the story:

Ever since I remember hearing my first bits of rock and metal music, I have loved heavy music. But, I was raised on musical theater and opera, and I loved that, too. I never thought I had the voice to be in a rock or metal band, because I have an operatic sound, but that all changed when I saw Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden live. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. Is this operatic singer really fronting a heavy metal band? I was so excited to think that maybe I could make music that fits in the metal or rock genres.

That's when Upon Wings started. Up until last year, we exclusively created original music and never recorded a cover tune or holiday song. But, I love the holidays, and having a more operatic voice lends itself to Christmas music. Last year, I really wanted to do some Christmas music but wasn't sure if it "fit" the vibe of the band. I thought about Rob Halford's "Halford III: Winter Songs," which is an incredible holiday album. It inspired me to move forward with some holiday music.

Last year, we released a Christmas song that brought together "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," some of my favorite Christmas music. I was so touched that people really liked it, so when October rolled around this year, I wanted to do another.

Fast-forward to this week. Upon Wings just released our new Christmas song, "O Holy Night." This is a traditional Christmas carol that I have always thought was simply beautiful and majestic, and we put a new spin on it. Kevin Jardine recorded the guitars at his Uplift Productions studio, and he is an incredible guitarist and producer. He's got wild metal guitar skills, but he can also sound beautiful on an acoustic song, like this one. Five-time Grammy-nominated Glenn Brown -- who has worked with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Marcus Miller, Nazareth, Spinal Tap and many more -- put the finishing touches on the track by doing the mastering, and he's another incredible talent who always knows how to master the music perfectly.

Enjoy the song, and happy holidays to you and yours! Look for new music from Upon Wings in early 2020 with plenty of surprises. If you are new to Upon Wings, we have also worked with the talented Brett Hestla (Creed, Dark New Day) and Corey Lowery. Check out our song "Afterlife" with Brett at UponWings.com.

