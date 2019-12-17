The Who Enter U.S. Charts At No. 2 With New Album

(hennemusic) The Who have scored a US Top 5 debut with their newly-released self-titled album. According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with opening week sales of 89,000 units.

The achievement sees the UK rockers tie their highest placement on the list, matching the success of 1973's "Quadrophenia" and 1978's "Who Are You."

First previewed with the lead single, "Ball And Chain", the new album is the Who's first studio effort since 2006's "Endless Wire", which debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the US chart.

The Who recently announced an additional round of 2020 US live dates as part of their Moving On! tour. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

The Who Announce Historic Show

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

The Who Releasing Two Previously Lost 1960s Songs

The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame

The Who Streaming New Song 'All This Music Must Fade'

AC/DC Frontman Previews The Who's Roger Daltrey TV Interview

The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue

More The Who News



