ZZ Top Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced dates for a spring 2020 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas. The five-night series in March marks the second run of the Texas trio's "Viva Las Vegas" show following its debut in 2018.

A presale for ZZ Top fan club members will begin Tuesday, December 17 at 10 am PST, while a presale for Grazie loyalty members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will start Wednesday, December 18 at 10 am PST.

All presales will end Thursday, December 19 at 10 pm PST, with general public tickets going on sale this Friday, December 20 at 10 am PST. Read more here.

