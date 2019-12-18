AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

AC/DC's "Back In Black" continues to spawn platinum awards with four songs from the legendary album recently receiving platinum certification in the U.S.

The album itself was recently certified 25 times platinum for sales of 25 million copies in the U.S., becoming only the third original studio album in history to reach that level of sales (Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and The Eagles' "Hotel California".

The title track and hit single "You Shook Me All Night Long" have now both been certified triple platinum (3 million copies) by the RIAA and "Shoot To Thrill" and "Hell's Bells" received their first platinum honors by the origination earlier this week (December 12th).





Related Stories

AC/DC Reach New Milestone With 'Back In Black'

New AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Peers

AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

AC/DC Frontman Previews Dolly Parton TV Interview

AC/DC Previews Billy Joel's A Life On The Road

AC/DC Frontman Previews Metallica TV Interview

AC/DC Frontman Previews The Who's Roger Daltrey TV Interview

More AC/DC News



