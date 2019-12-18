.

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

William Lee | 12-18-2019

AC/DC

AC/DC's "Back In Black" continues to spawn platinum awards with four songs from the legendary album recently receiving platinum certification in the U.S.

The album itself was recently certified 25 times platinum for sales of 25 million copies in the U.S., becoming only the third original studio album in history to reach that level of sales (Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and The Eagles' "Hotel California".

The title track and hit single "You Shook Me All Night Long" have now both been certified triple platinum (3 million copies) by the RIAA and "Shoot To Thrill" and "Hell's Bells" received their first platinum honors by the origination earlier this week (December 12th).


