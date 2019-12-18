Stone Sour Unsure About Timing For Hydrograd Follow-Up

Stone Sour just released their very first live album "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno" and it appears that will have to hold fans over as they await the follow-up to the band's 2017 album "Hydrograd".

Guitarist Josh Rand was asked by Guitar World if any progress has been made on a new studio album and he responded, "That's a good question. To be honest, the band is on hiatus right now with no timetable on a return. It's a mixture of needing a break, plus Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don't know when there will be new Stone Sour music.

He then said, "I have started writing things but I don't want what it will end up being something later for Stone Sour or maybe a new project for me or whatever.

"I haven't really thought about it because I've been working on this live release, plus we have some exciting stuff getting announced next year which I can't say yet.

"But as far as a proper Stone Sour record, I genuinely have no idea when that will happen."





