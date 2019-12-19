.

Cold Release Video For Snow Patrol Cover

William Lee | 12-19-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cold

Cold have released a video for their take on the Snow Patrol's hit, "Run". The cover comes from the band's latest album "The Things We Can't Stop.

The new video features footage from the band's recent North American comeback tour along with behind the scenes and personal footage. Watch it here.

Frontman Scooter Ward had this to say, "This video for "Run" is dedicated to the Cold Army. It is a compilation of a few magical, and some comical moments we had during our recent Broken Human Tour.

"We would like to thank all of the fans for their support throughout the years. All of our love!"


Related Stories


Cold Release Video For Snow Patrol Cover

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

Breaking Benjamin Share New Version Of 'So Cold'

Cold Add New Dates To Broken Human Tour

Cold Release 'Without You' Video

Cold War Kids Stream New Song And Releasing Album Trilogy

Sharone Releases 'Cold' Video

Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

More Cold News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Back With 'Under The Graveyard' Video- Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date- AC/DC- more


Reviews
The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Back With 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Daughtry Shares His Cover Of Sia's 'Alive'

Cold Release Video For Snow Patrol Cover

Mastodon's Next Album Will Probably Come In 2020

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.