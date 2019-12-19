Cold Release Video For Snow Patrol Cover

Cold have released a video for their take on the Snow Patrol's hit, "Run". The cover comes from the band's latest album "The Things We Can't Stop.

The new video features footage from the band's recent North American comeback tour along with behind the scenes and personal footage. Watch it here.

Frontman Scooter Ward had this to say, "This video for "Run" is dedicated to the Cold Army. It is a compilation of a few magical, and some comical moments we had during our recent Broken Human Tour.

"We would like to thank all of the fans for their support throughout the years. All of our love!"





