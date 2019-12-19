.

Daughtry Shares His Cover Of Sia's 'Alive'

William Lee | 12-19-2019

Daughtry

Daughtry has released his cover of Sia's "Alive" following his performance of the song on the season finale of the FOX television show The Masked Singer.

He had this to say, "I've always loved 'Alive' by Sia and have always wanted to cover it in some capacity. When I was trying to figure out what song I would do if I ever made it to the finale, I remember saying something about how 'alive' I felt when I was in the costume, and it hit me like a bolt of lightning, 'Alive!'

"That's exactly what I feel. It says it all. That's the song!' There was no question. It really summed up my entire experience on the show." Watch the lyric video here


