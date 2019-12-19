Sebastian Bach Adds Leg To Skid Row Anniversary Tour

Sebastian Bach has announced that he will continue to celebrate the anniversary of his former band Skid Row's self-titled debut with a new 2020 tour leg.

Bach launched the tour earlier this year where he played the hit album in full and the newly announced second leg will be launching this spring and will visit cities that were not included in the first round of dates.

The spring leg is scheduled to kick off on March 25th in Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and will wrap up on May 11th in San Francisco, CA at Slim's. See the tour trailer here and the dates below:

Mar. 25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

Mar. 27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

Mar. 28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

Mar. 30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

Mar. 31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Apr. 03 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Apr. 04 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

Apr. 05 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

Apr. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Apr. 08 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

Apr. 15 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

Apr. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

Apr. 13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

Apr. 14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

Apr. 15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Apr. 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Apr. 18 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

Apr. 19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Apr. 20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

Apr. 22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

Apr. 24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

Apr. 25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

Apr. 26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

Apr. 30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram's

May 01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

May 02 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

May 03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

May 05 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

May 09 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's





