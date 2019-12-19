.

Sebastian Bach Adds Leg To Skid Row Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-19-2019

Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach has announced that he will continue to celebrate the anniversary of his former band Skid Row's self-titled debut with a new 2020 tour leg.

Bach launched the tour earlier this year where he played the hit album in full and the newly announced second leg will be launching this spring and will visit cities that were not included in the first round of dates.

The spring leg is scheduled to kick off on March 25th in Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and will wrap up on May 11th in San Francisco, CA at Slim's. See the tour trailer here and the dates below:

Mar. 25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
Mar. 27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Mar. 28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater
Mar. 30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt
Mar. 31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Apr. 03 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
Apr. 04 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino
Apr. 05 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
Apr. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
Apr. 08 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
Apr. 15 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
Apr. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
Apr. 13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
Apr. 14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
Apr. 15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Apr. 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Apr. 18 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell
Apr. 19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Apr. 20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
Apr. 22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
Apr. 24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center
Apr. 25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
Apr. 26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre
Apr. 30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram's
May 01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
May 02 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's
May 03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
May 05 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
May 09 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's


