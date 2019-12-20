AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed 2019 In Review

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson sparked rumors earlier this year after he had a run in with the band Terrorizer at an airport and that report claimed the No. 1 spot in our list of the top 19 stories of January 2019. Here is part of that story:

Johnson was forced to leave the group amid their last tour because he risked permanent hearing loss. He was famously replaced on the trek by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Then in the summer of 2018 rumors started that the band was a recording studio in Vancouver, Canada where they had recorded their most recent albums with photos appearing online of Johnson and Phil Rudd at the facility.

The group has been tight lipped about their current activities but the band Terrorizer shared the following on social media, "We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said 'Yes' and that he is 'Sick of denying it'. So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."





Related Stories

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

AC/DC Reach New Milestone With 'Back In Black'

New AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Peers

AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

AC/DC Frontman Previews Dolly Parton TV Interview

AC/DC Previews Billy Joel's A Life On The Road

AC/DC Frontman Previews Metallica TV Interview

More AC/DC News



