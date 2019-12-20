.

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-20-2019

AC/DC

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson sparked rumors earlier this year after he had a run in with the band Terrorizer at an airport and that report claimed the No. 1 spot in our list of the top 19 stories of January 2019. Here is part of that story:

Johnson was forced to leave the group amid their last tour because he risked permanent hearing loss. He was famously replaced on the trek by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Then in the summer of 2018 rumors started that the band was a recording studio in Vancouver, Canada where they had recorded their most recent albums with photos appearing online of Johnson and Phil Rudd at the facility.

The group has been tight lipped about their current activities but the band Terrorizer shared the following on social media, "We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said 'Yes' and that he is 'Sick of denying it'. So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."


