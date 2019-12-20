Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online was No. 8 of the top 19 stories of January 2019: Metallica were among the acts that appeared at last week's all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and footage of their full performance at the event is streaming online.

Introduced by actor, comedian and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black, Metallica bookended their four-song set with a pair of tracks from Soundgarden's 1988 debut, "Ultramega OK", opening with "All Your Lies" and closing with "Head Injury."

"I think we like the very, very first album," James Hetfield told the crowd. "The first couple...extra good. Nothing bad about the others, but... you know, just sayin'."

The middle portion of their performance saw Metallica rock two of their own classics: 1984's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and 1986's "Master Of Puppets."

The two bands had some history together, including Metallica specifically requesting that Soundgarden join them in the lineup for the 1996 Lollapalooza tour; the two-month, 28-show series proved to the the final trek before the Seattle group disbanded early the following the year, only to reunite 13 years later. Watch the set here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Reach Major Milestone

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover

Metallica's Hammett Used Music To Turn Negative Into Positive

Metallica Give Big To Wildfire Relief

Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder

Metallica Share Video Of Tour Debut Of 1996 Rarity

Newsted Helped Metallica Continue By Leaving

More Metallica News



