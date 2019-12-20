Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody was No.19 of the top 19 stories of January 2019: Queen singer Adam Lambert has confirmed details of his uncredited cameo role in the band's biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." Lambert tweeted a photo of himself in character from the film, alongside the caption "Who is he!?" and a set of winking and laughing emojis.

The longtime Queen vocalist appears when the band are at a rest stop on the road during an early American tour; while Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek) is on the phone with his fiance Mary Austin, he spots a bearded truck driver (Lambert) who arrives and the two make eye contact before the trucker enters the men's room, with the scene ending as the camera alternates between images of Mercury and the restroom door.

Queen first teamed up with Lambert in 2009 to perform the band's rock anthem "We Are the Champions" on the season 8 finale of American Idol; the pair partnered again at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast in 2011 before playing their first live concerts together in the summer of 2012; they have toured regularly ever since.

Queen and Lambert will next launch a summer 2019 Rhapsody tour of North America in Vancouver, BC on July 10. See the tweet here.

