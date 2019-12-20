.

Reintroducing Chuck Mosley: Life On and Off the Road Released

William Lee | 12-20-2019

Chuck Mosley

A new book by Douglas Esper called "Reintroducing Chuck Mosley: Life On and Off the Road" about the late Faith No More, Bad Brains, Cement frontman has recently been released.

Mosley and Esper performed over 150 shows together, recorded under the Chuck Mosley name as well as the indie-pop moniker, Indoria, and they acted together in the short film, Like An Open Heart It Shines by David Collupy.

Mosley had just released a new album, "Soul Pretender," with the band Primitive Race the week he passed away. Douglas says, "Chuck battled so many demons, but he remained a kind-hearted soul who loved to make other people laugh until the end. Our tour wasn't always pretty and we spent a lot of time bickering, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. We tried like hell to reintroduce Chuck Mosley to the world. This is our story from my point of view."

Esper had this to say about the book, "For twenty years I was Chuck's fan, band mate, cheerleader, unknowing drug mule, AA plus one, friend, and I tried to help him write his autobiography.

"After he passed away November 9th 2017, I continued working on a book about the recording of Chuck's solo record with producer Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Deftones, The Replacements), a behind the scenes look at the reunion shows Chuck performed with Faith No More in 2016, and the ups and downs of dealing with Chuck Mosley, warts and all."


