Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases 'Alive' Video

Michael Angulia | 12-20-2019

Clint Lowery

Sevendust's Clint Lowery has released a music video for his song "Alive". The track comes from his forthcoming solo debut, "God Bless The Renegades".

The album is set to hit stores on January 31, 2020 and Clint recorded it with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette [Slash, Alter Bridge] at Studio Barbarosa in Florida.

He had this to say about the new song, "'Alive' is based on my experience surviving the dark side of touring. The damage that occurs and navigating fragile relationships. It's a warning song - be careful what you wish for." Watch the video here.

Clint will be promoting the album by hitting the road with Alter Bridge early next year. See the dates below:

2/8 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium
2/9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
2/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
2/12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
2/14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC
2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
2/17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
2.18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
2/20 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
2/21 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort
2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
2/26 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
2/27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Fact


