Whitesnake Release 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' Video

Whitesnake have released a music video for their song "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)". The song comes from the group's latest album "Flesh & Blood".

Frontman David Coverdale had the following to say about the track, "This album, I'm really happy to say, contains a lot of what I would regard as Whitesnake anthems, total into the crowd, easy to remember, crowd involvement, which is what we love with the Whitesnake choir.

"I think this is gonna be a biggie. It's a great audience-involvement song about a beautiful, dangerous woman, of course, which is the very best kind." Watch the video here





