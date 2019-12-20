.

Whitesnake Release 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' Video

William Lee | 12-20-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake

Whitesnake have released a music video for their song "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)". The song comes from the group's latest album "Flesh & Blood".

Frontman David Coverdale had the following to say about the track, "This album, I'm really happy to say, contains a lot of what I would regard as Whitesnake anthems, total into the crowd, easy to remember, crowd involvement, which is what we love with the Whitesnake choir.

"I think this is gonna be a biggie. It's a great audience-involvement song about a beautiful, dangerous woman, of course, which is the very best kind." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Whitesnake Release 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' Video

Whitesnake Announce Limited Edition Picture Disc

Whitesnake Share 2019 Tour Slideshow Video

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Whitesnake Release 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name' Video

Whitesnake Expand 'Slip Of The Tongue' For 30th Anniversary

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Thrilled With Release Of New Album

More Whitesnake News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sixx:AM Deliver 'X-Mas In Hell' Video- Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP- Whitesnake- Top 19 Stories of January 2019- more


Reviews
Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

advertisement


Latest News
Sixx:AM Deliver 'X-Mas In Hell' Video

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Whitesnake Release 'Hey You (You Make Me Rock)' Video

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases 'Alive' Video

Reintroducing Chuck Mosley: Life On and Off the Road Released

Singled Out: KB & The Idyllwilde's Madman

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.