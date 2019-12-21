.

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Speculation is running high that AC/DC have regrouped to record a new album and it appears that the lineup not only includes the return of frontman Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, but also Cliff Williams.

Williams announced his retirement at the conclusion of the band's Rock Or Bust Tour but a photo that was posted on social media back in December is making headlines this week.

The image was shared on Instagram in late 2018 and shows Johnson and Williams at the Shangri-La Hotel in Vancouver, Canada which is near the recording studio where the legendary band worked on their previous three studio albums.

Photos began to surface in summer 2018 showing various members of the band in the city, including lead guitarist Angus Young, Rudd, Johnson and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who replaced the late Malcolm Young).

The band has yet to officially confirm that they have regrouped or have been working on a new album but the band Terrorizer shared late last month, "We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said 'Yes' and that he is 'Sick of denying it'. So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."


